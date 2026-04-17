Yum China $YUMC Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,022 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,052 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 147.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 945 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 7.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Yum China's payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $5,738,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,825.08. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry Ding sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $165,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 915 shares in the company, valued at $50,453.10. This trade represents a 76.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 135,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,590 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

See Also

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