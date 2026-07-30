Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Hyatt Hotels' conference call:

Second-quarter RevPAR rose 5.9% , exceeding expectations, with particularly strong performance in the U.S. (+6.7%), Asia Pacific, Greater China, and premium leisure travel. Group RevPAR increased more than 7%, while the FIFA World Cup provided an approximately 70-basis-point benefit.

, exceeding expectations, with particularly strong performance in the U.S. (+6.7%), Asia Pacific, Greater China, and premium leisure travel. Group RevPAR increased more than 7%, while the FIFA World Cup provided an approximately 70-basis-point benefit. Hyatt’s asset-light fee platform continued to gain momentum, with gross fees up 8% to $324 million and adjusted EBITDA up approximately 9% year over year, excluding asset-sale impacts. Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.155 billion-$1.205 billion and expects adjusted free cash flow to rise 20%-30%.

The development pipeline reached a record approximately 154,000 rooms , up 10% year over year, while World of Hyatt membership grew 17% to roughly 69 million. Hyatt expects full-year net rooms growth of about 6% and reiterated confidence in its longer-term 6%-8% growth target.

, up 10% year over year, while World of Hyatt membership grew 17% to roughly 69 million. Hyatt expects full-year net rooms growth of about 6% and reiterated confidence in its longer-term 6%-8% growth target. Regional disruptions remain a drag on results, including a 36% RevPAR decline in the Middle East, weaker all-inclusive demand in Mexico following a security incident, and Jamaica hotel closures. Mexico is expected to reduce fees by approximately $15 million versus the prior outlook, while the sale of Hyatt Grand Central New York is no longer expected to close in 2026.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -503.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $1.83 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings increased from $0.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. Hyatt Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $1.83 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings increased from $0.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR rose 5.9%, supported by fee growth and solid U.S. performance. Hyatt also reported trailing-12-month net rooms growth of 3.9%, or 4.4% excluding the Playa Hotels acquisition, and highlighted continued expansion of its development pipeline. Hyatt Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Fee Growth and RevPAR Gains

Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR rose 5.9%, supported by fee growth and solid U.S. performance. Hyatt also reported trailing-12-month net rooms growth of 3.9%, or 4.4% excluding the Playa Hotels acquisition, and highlighted continued expansion of its development pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record on August 27. The modest distribution provides continued shareholder returns, although the annualized yield is approximately 0.3%.

Hyatt declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record on August 27. The modest distribution provides continued shareholder returns, although the annualized yield is approximately 0.3%. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion. While this confirms prior expectations, investors appeared to want an upward revision after the quarterly beat and strong U.S. results. Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates, Full-Year Outlook Maintained

Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion. While this confirms prior expectations, investors appeared to want an upward revision after the quarterly beat and strong U.S. results. Negative Sentiment: Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%, reflecting weaker demand and reduced airlift to some destinations. Hyatt cited slower booking recovery in Mexico, conflict-related pressure in the Middle East and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica.

Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%, reflecting weaker demand and reduced airlift to some destinations. Hyatt cited slower booking recovery in Mexico, conflict-related pressure in the Middle East and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica. Negative Sentiment: The company adopted a more cautious stance on the timing of new hotel openings, with some projects potentially shifting into early 2027. That could delay expected growth and fee revenue. Hyatt Hotels Falls Despite Q2 Beat as Investors Focus on Softer Resort Trends and Timing of Openings

The company adopted a more cautious stance on the timing of new hotel openings, with some projects potentially shifting into early 2027. That could delay expected growth and fee revenue. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed 31 sales and no purchases over the past six months, potentially adding to investor caution. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with more funds reducing than increasing holdings in the latest quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $392,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,944. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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