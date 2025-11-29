Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Kellanova (NYSE:K) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Kellanova logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kellanova declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, payable Dec. 15 to holders of record on Dec. 1, implying a $2.32 annualized payout and about a 2.8% yield.
  • The dividend appears sustainable with a payout ratio of 58.4% and analysts projecting $4.06 EPS next year (an expected payout ratio around 57.1%), suggesting earnings should cover the current payout.
  • Kellanova beat Q results with $0.94 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and $3.26B revenue, but the stock carries a consensus "Hold" rating and a $83.50 price target after mixed analyst actions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kellanova.

Kellanova (NYSE:K - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Kellanova has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2%

Kellanova stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kellanova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Kellanova (NYSE:K)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kellanova Right Now?

Before you consider Kellanova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kellanova wasn't on the list.

While Kellanova currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
IPO to Orbit: 3 Space Stocks Blasting Off Right Now
IPO to Orbit: 3 Space Stocks Blasting Off Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

5 Secret Tech Stocks Wall Street Missed
5 Secret Tech Stocks Wall Street Missed
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines