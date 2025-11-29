Kellanova (NYSE:K) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Kellanova (NYSE:K - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Kellanova has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2%

Kellanova stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kellanova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

