NewtekOne (NEWT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect NewtekOne to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $78.6860 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.01 million. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NewtekOne Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. NewtekOne's dividend payout ratio is 34.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewtekOne from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEWT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 6.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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