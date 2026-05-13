Nordson (NDSN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $728.7770 million for the quarter. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nordson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $281.16 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $191.99 and a 1-year high of $305.28. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.86.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total transaction of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,814.72. The trade was a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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