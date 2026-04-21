Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5390 per share and revenue of $266.1180 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,476,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $129,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,792,000 after acquiring an additional 671,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $126,263,000 after acquiring an additional 602,826 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

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