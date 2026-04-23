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Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tempus AI logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five AI stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Tempus AI (TEM), Hut 8 (HUT), SoundHound AI (SOUN), BigBear.ai (BBAI), and Fermi (FRMI).
  • They span diverse AI areas — precision medicine, crypto/HPC infrastructure, conversational voice AI, decision intelligence, and hyperscale energy for AI — offering targeted growth exposure across the AI ecosystem.
  • While these names present potential high-growth opportunities, MarketBeat cautions about heightened risks including volatility, competitive disruption, and regulatory or ethical uncertainty.
  • Interested in Tempus AI? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tempus AI, Hut 8, SoundHound AI, BigBear.ai, and Fermi are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Artificial intelligence stocks" are shares of companies whose core business involves developing AI technologies (algorithms, models, chips, platforms, or AI-driven services) or of firms that derive a material portion of their revenue and competitive advantage from using AI. For investors, these stocks offer targeted exposure to potential high-growth, innovation-driven returns but also carry heightened risks such as volatility, competitive disruption, and regulatory or ethical uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Fermi (FRMI)

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRMI

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tempus AI Right Now?

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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