Regional Management (RM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of ($165.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million.

Get Regional Management alerts: Sign Up

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 49.92 and a current ratio of 49.92. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RM

Insider Activity

In other Regional Management news, EVP Harpreet Rana sold 14,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $570,512.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,200,749.16. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 17,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $669,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 994,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,841,649.78. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,793 shares of company stock worth $3,840,640. Insiders own 10.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,344 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,164 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regional Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regional Management wasn't on the list.

While Regional Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here