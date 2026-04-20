Sidoti Issues Negative Forecast for PC Connection Earnings

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PC Connection in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for PC Connection's current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for PC Connection's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

CNXN has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PC Connection in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised PC Connection from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $71.17.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $702.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.49 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PC Connection's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 625.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,411 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PC Connection by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc NASDAQ: CNXN, now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection's product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

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