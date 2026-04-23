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Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sirius XM logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sirius XM will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30 at 8:00 AM ET, with analysts expecting EPS of $0.70 and revenue of $2.07 billion.
  • The stock opened at $28.06 (52‑week range $19.41–$28.44), has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a P/E of 12.53, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.27 (annualized $1.08) for a yield of 3.8%.
  • Wall Street consensus is a "Hold" with an average target price of $24.44, reflecting a split of 3 Buy, 4 Hold and 3 Sell ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

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