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Top Fintech Stocks To Watch Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Rocket Companies (RKT), Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI), and UP Fintech (TIGR) as the top fintech stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among fintechs.
  • Rocket Companies is a U.S./Canada fintech holding focused on mortgage and home-related services through brands like Rocket Mortgage, Amrock, Rocket Homes, and Rocket Loans.
  • Kaspi.kz operates payments, marketplace and fintech platforms in Kazakhstan, while UP Fintech (TIGR) provides an online brokerage and investor services targeting Chinese investors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Companies.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that develop or deliver financial services through technology—including digital payments, online banking, lending platforms, wealthtech, insurtech, and blockchain-related services. For stock market investors, they offer exposure to potentially high-growth disruption in the financial sector but often come with greater volatility, regulatory and cybersecurity risks, and valuation uncertainty compared with traditional financial stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

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