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Video Game Stocks Worth Watching - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five Video Game stocks to watch: Turtle Beach (TBCH), Motorsport Games (MSGM), Alliance Entertainment (AENT), Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE), and Brag House (TBH), selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among video‑game companies in recent days.
  • The group covers different parts of the gaming ecosystem—hardware and peripherals (Turtle Beach), racing game development and esports (Motorsport Games), wholesale/distribution (Alliance), esports venues/events (Allied Gaming), and a Gen Z‑focused esports platform (Brag House)—and investors should weigh growth potential from hit titles and live services against the industry's hit‑driven revenues, cyclicality, and regulatory/technology risks.
  • Interested in Turtle Beach? Here are five stocks we like better.

Turtle Beach, Motorsport Games, Alliance Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, and Brag House are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, publishing, distributing, or monetizing video games, gaming platforms, and related services or hardware. Investors view them for growth and recurring-revenue potential from hit titles, live services, and in‑game purchases, while weighing industry traits like hit-driven revenue, cyclicality, and regulatory or technological risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBH

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Turtle Beach Right Now?

Before you consider Turtle Beach, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Turtle Beach wasn't on the list.

While Turtle Beach currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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