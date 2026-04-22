Yum China (YUMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $3.2103 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Yum China Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.17. Yum China has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Yum China's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Yum China's payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $5,738,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,825.08. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xueling Lu sold 23,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,312,463.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,905.28. The trade was a 72.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 147.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 945 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

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