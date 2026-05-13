Analog Devices (ADI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $3.5121 billion for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7%

ADI stock opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $422.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $348.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here