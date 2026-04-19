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Best Energy Stocks To Consider - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla (TSLA), ExxonMobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) are flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the three Energy stocks to watch, each posting the highest dollar trading volume among Energy names in recent days.
  • Tesla combines electric vehicles with energy generation and storage businesses, whereas ExxonMobil and Chevron are integrated oil and gas majors with significant upstream and downstream operations.
  • Energy stocks are driven by commodity prices, geopolitical events, and energy policy, which can provide income and growth opportunities but also result in elevated volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tesla, ExxonMobil, and Chevron are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, extracting, distributing, or servicing energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal, electricity generation, and renewables. Their prices are often driven by commodity prices, geopolitical events, and energy policy, offering potential income and growth but also higher volatility tied to swings in supply, demand, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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