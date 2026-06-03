16,076 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Bought by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,076 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after purchasing an additional 901,897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 20,688 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings raised EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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