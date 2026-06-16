161,122 Shares in RH $RH Bought by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. RH makes up about 6.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in RH by 7,340.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,475 shares of the company's stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in RH by 481.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,169 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RH by 388.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company's stock worth $53,893,000 after buying an additional 210,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. RH has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.53.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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