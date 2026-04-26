18,467 Shares in Nova Ltd. $NVMI Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Nova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 75.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Nova Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $542.95 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $176.52 and a one year high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $462.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.74.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Nova had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $442.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nova

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

See Also

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