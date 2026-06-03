2,455 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Acquired by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,455 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ROK opened at $463.23 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $410.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $465.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total transaction of $484,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,925. The trade was a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,717. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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