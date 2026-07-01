27,397 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $251.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $255.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

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Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie and Genmab reported positive Phase 3 results for Epkinly/epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and suggesting a potential label expansion. Article Title

AbbVie and Genmab reported positive Phase 3 results for Epkinly/epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and suggesting a potential label expansion. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received positive CHMP opinions in Europe for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, which could broaden the drug’s addressable market and add future sales momentum if approved. Article Title

AbbVie received positive CHMP opinions in Europe for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, which could broaden the drug’s addressable market and add future sales momentum if approved. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s newly announced $10.9 billion Apogee acquisition and other partnership milestones underscore management’s willingness to invest heavily in future growth and deepen its immunology and neurology pipeline. Article Title

AbbVie’s newly announced $10.9 billion Apogee acquisition and other partnership milestones underscore management’s willingness to invest heavily in future growth and deepen its immunology and neurology pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts slightly trimmed FY2026 earnings estimates, but the revised forecast remains close to consensus, so this looks like a modest rather than a major headwind. Article Title

Analysts slightly trimmed FY2026 earnings estimates, but the revised forecast remains close to consensus, so this looks like a modest rather than a major headwind. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers opened an investigation into AbbVie’s clinical trials in China, citing possible national security, ethical, and data-protection concerns. Article Title

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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