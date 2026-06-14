275,132 Shares in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 36.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CVB Financial by 848.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 25,187 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 846,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,799,213.80. This represents a 3.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $21.23 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. CVB Financial had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. CVB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVB Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CVB Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company's core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

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