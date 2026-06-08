5,357 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Bought by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,357 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $231.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.16 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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