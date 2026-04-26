6,699 Shares in Nova Ltd. $NVMI Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $370.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $442.25.

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Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $542.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $176.52 and a 12 month high of $550.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Nova had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 29.44%.The company had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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