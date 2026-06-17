8,191 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $261.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.56 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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