AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,058 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,257 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company's stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company's stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $201.24 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.57 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 911.57%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here