AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390,243 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,777 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of AbbVie worth $546,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.73 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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