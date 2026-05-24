ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires Shares of 6,323 IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,323 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,691 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,543 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $58,278,000 after purchasing an additional 126,554 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $225.69.

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IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $168.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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