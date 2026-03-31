Abound Wealth Management Increases Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Abound Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Abound Wealth Management's holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $588.97.

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Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

Microsoft stock opened at $358.96 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $407.34 and its 200-day moving average is $466.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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