Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $28.14 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $251.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $253.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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