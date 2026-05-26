Allstate Corp Has $23.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,816 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 154,747 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,924 shares of company stock worth $2,991,192 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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