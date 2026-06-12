Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE ANET opened at $156.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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