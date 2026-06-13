Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,542 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $113,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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