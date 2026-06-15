Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor Company $F

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,390 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $674,437,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,847,000 after buying an additional 15,866,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $500,572,000 after buying an additional 8,086,564 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 190.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,006,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $131,641,000 after buying an additional 7,220,686 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1%

F stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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