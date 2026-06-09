Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,683 shares of the software company's stock after selling 396,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Autodesk worth $501,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock valued at $157,627,000 after buying an additional 169,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 946,476 shares of the software company's stock valued at $280,166,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

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Autodesk Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.04 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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