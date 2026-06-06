Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,729 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,610 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 62,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of HubSpot worth $186,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,620 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $156,743,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $211.90 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.25 and a fifty-two week high of $610.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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