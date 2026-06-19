Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. Takes $3.52 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Donaldson accounts for approximately 3.5% of Birchwood Financial Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126,849 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson's payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Further Reading

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