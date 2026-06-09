BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,871 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Q2 worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Q2 by 592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

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Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.34. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.27.

View Our Latest Report on QTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,187 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $160,529.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,057,353.87. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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