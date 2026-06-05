Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,401 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 129,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $177,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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