Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,494 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $442.13.

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Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $420.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $367.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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