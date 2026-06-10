Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 475,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $76,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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