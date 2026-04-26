Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Decreased by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.7% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stillwater Wealth Management Group's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 3,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $422.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $429.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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