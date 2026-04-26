Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services' portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $341.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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