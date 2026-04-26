Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 35,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $7,200,000. ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $765,265,000 after acquiring an additional 92,689 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $429.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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