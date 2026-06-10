Capital Research Global Investors Raises Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.30% of Edison International worth $68,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $168,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,548,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 132,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

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Edison International Trading Up 0.6%

EIX opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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