Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,257 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 51,867 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $153,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 20,124 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group.

Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning.

Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity.

Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop.

Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop. Negative Sentiment: The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers.

The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers. Negative Sentiment: News that chief legal officer Kathy Ruemmler will remain as an adviser after resigning over Epstein ties adds an overhang of reputational and governance scrutiny, even if it is not a core business issue.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,045.74 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.31 and a 52 week high of $1,098.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $941.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.62. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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