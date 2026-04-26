Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,114 shares of company stock worth $8,492,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 289.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ON Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Further Reading

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