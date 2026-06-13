Castleark Management LLC Acquires 81,542 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,149 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $238.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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