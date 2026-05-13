Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $8,893,000. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.6% during the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,017 shares of company stock worth $81,982,867. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $912.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $765.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $911.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

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About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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