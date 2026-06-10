Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,718 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,787 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $82,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $404.62 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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