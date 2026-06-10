Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,433 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of United Rentals worth $101,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $1,093.93 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $899.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $682.08 and a 52-week high of $1,106.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,013.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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